Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.35) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.94 ($4.28).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.