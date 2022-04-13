Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,342 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

