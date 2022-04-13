Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 43,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

BAC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 1,946,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,346,230. The stock has a market cap of $313.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

