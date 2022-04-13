Bank of America Lowers TFI International (TSE:TFII) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$145.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$92.38 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,515,007.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.