Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

