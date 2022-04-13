Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.11 Million in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

