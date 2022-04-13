Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.19 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

