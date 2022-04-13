Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.