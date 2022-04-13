Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $562,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

