Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 20,077 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

