Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 6,421 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

