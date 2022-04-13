Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $933,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prysm Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $369,088,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $48,731,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $10,830,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at 38.15 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 51.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 85.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

