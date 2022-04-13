Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

AES opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

