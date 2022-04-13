Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $565.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

