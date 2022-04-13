Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 205 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.18) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.39) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 143.26 ($1.87) on Monday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.59. The company has a market capitalization of £24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

