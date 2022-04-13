Barclays Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 2,125

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,748.08 ($48.84).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,505.60 ($19.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,799.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.98. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

