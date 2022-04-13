Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

NYSE B opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

