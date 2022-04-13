Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €108.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €108.00 ($117.39) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.85% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of BAS opened at €51.96 ($56.48) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($79.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €58.05 and its 200-day moving average is €61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

