Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Basf from €76.00 ($82.61) to €64.00 ($69.57) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.