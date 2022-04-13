Bean Cash Hits Market Cap of $282,582.64 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 67.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 54.2% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $282,582.64 and $8.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,678,652,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.