Benchmark Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.94.

Wix.com stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. 404,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

