Benchmark Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $43.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

