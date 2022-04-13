Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Brokerages expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $68.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.99 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $329.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $334.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $400.77 million, with estimates ranging from $375.03 million to $426.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHIL. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,340. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

