BidiPass (BDP) Trading 23.9% Higher This Week

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $124,291.13 and approximately $34.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

