Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.98) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.