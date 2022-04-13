Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $25.71

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $28.08. Bilibili shares last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 433,393 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

