BitBall Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $3,800.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.53 or 1.00065059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00060300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

