Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Cap of $5.78 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $303.55 or 0.00758750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and $3.54 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00205795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024749 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,034,888 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

