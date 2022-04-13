BitTube Price Tops $0.0008 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $257,951.69 and $135.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.00577502 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,722,301 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

