Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday.

BDIMF stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

