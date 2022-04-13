BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.