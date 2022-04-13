BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.74.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.