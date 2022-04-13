Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 434.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,194,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 194,126 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,654,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,700 shares of company stock worth $390,632 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

