BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.23

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

