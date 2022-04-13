BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.23

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
