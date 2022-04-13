Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $69,340.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00103719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.