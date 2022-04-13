Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is based in ACTON, Mass. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,475 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

