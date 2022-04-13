BMO Capital Markets Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $640.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 85.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $537.69.

NFLX opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.56. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

