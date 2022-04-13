BMO Capital Markets Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXK. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

