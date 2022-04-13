BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ADNT stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 440.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $41,490,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after acquiring an additional 549,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,056,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

