Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

NYSE BA traded up $6.59 on Wednesday, hitting $182.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,711. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

