Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Boeing stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.21.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

