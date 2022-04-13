Boson Protocol (BOSON) One Day Volume Tops $1.74 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $67.77 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00256166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00667816 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

