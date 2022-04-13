Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

