BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

