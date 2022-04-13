bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in March

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.50 ($9.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. ING Group cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bpost NV/SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

BPOSY opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.