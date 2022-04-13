Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAK. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Santander reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Braskem has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Braskem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

