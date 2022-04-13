Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Braze stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.