BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
NYSE BRFS opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. BRF has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.07.
About BRF (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
