Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
