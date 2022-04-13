Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

