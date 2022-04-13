Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of BHF opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

