Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 0.9%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 89,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 79,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $946.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.58.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $295.62 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.